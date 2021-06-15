Building byelaws, encroachment discussed

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Matters related to the development of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) and implementation of the building byelaws to check haphazard and illegal construction and encroachment were discussed during a virtual meeting of the Itanagar Planning Authority convened by ICR DC Talo Potom here on Monday.

Participating in the meeting, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang said that the need of the hour is to clearly divide the works among the departments to ensure faster execution of developmental works.

“We need to set our priorities and accordingly earmark works, fix responsibilities and take up works in a gradual manner. The nuisance of haphazard and unplanned construction is to be checked and proper drainage system is to be laid throughout the city,” Phassang said.

He also emphasized on strict implementation of the building byelaws.

All the EEs of the works departments stressed that acquiring building permission should be made mandatory prior to any construction, NOCs should be taken from all the departments concerned prior to any construction work, and the designs should be approved by architects.

They also stressed the need to properly implement the building byelaws on the ground level.

Town Planning Director Likha Suraj informed that the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning Act, 2007, for development of urban areas and use of urban and rural land to prevent encroachment on public land, and laying down of regulations for building construction, has been implemented “and the master plan for the cities has been prepared, which is at preliminary stage, and the same would be notified after suggestions and feedback from the public.”

He said that the Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye Laws, 2019, is also under implementation. “Proper discussion should be held with the planning authority, followed by a series of meetings on how to implement it in letter and spirit,” he said.

The DC sought cooperation from the corporators in identifying locations in their jurisdictions where illegal construction and encroachment are taking place. “The district administration will also issue notice to such violators,” he said, adding that “we all should cooperate and work together to stop such nuisances from taking place, and to make our capital a better place to live.”

Deputy Mayor Biri Basang and other stakeholders also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)