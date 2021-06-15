Random Covid-19 testing begins in W/Kameng

BOMDILA, 14 Jun: The West Kameng district administration has started conducting random Covid-19 tests using RAT to combat the pandemic.

A total of 422 samples were collected on Monday, out of which nine samples tested positive for the virus. All the patients have been shifted to the Covid care centre here.

The random test drive on the first day covered vegetable vendors, shopkeepers, taxi drivers, salons and beauty parlours, tea stalls, restaurants, the gas agency and pharmacies of Bomdila town.

The drive will continue till 19 June. (DIPRO)