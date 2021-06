Bakin Pertin General Hospital Joint Director Dr Dukum Raina awards a letter of appreciation to the group Friends of Eighties (FoE) for donating an oxygen cylinder for the Covid-19 patients at the dedicated Covid hospital in East Siang HQ Pasighat, on Tuesday. Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang, FoE president Mohonto Panging Pao, secretary Botem Koyu, and FoE member Tapang Nonang were also present. – Litem Eshi Ori