Prisoners  vaccinated against Covid-19

LONGDING, 15 Jun: Forty-seven under-trial prisoners (UTP) of the Longding district jail were inoculated against Covid-19 during a Covid vaccination drive organized here on Monday.

The drive was conducted by the district administration and the health department on an urgent basis, keeping in view the vulnerability of the prisoners during the pandemic.

Later, a ‘UTP review meeting’ was held as part of the drive, in order to identify the grievances that the UTPs are facing in the jail.

During the meeting, Longding DC Bani Lego, SP Vikram Harimohan Meena, JMFC Epi Kapu and EAC-cum-Jail Superintendent Dakli Gara met all the UTPs and interacted with them.

The JMFC requested the police department to speed up the process of filing chargesheets, saying it would help in quick delivery of justice.

DSP B Thangjang and the commanding officer of the CRPF were also present during the meeting. (DIPRO)