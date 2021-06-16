How smart is our smart city?

Editor,

I’d like to draw the attention of the denizens of Pasighat today.

What defines a smart city? Take your time, think about it. You need not answer me, but whatever it may be, it won’t be associated with potholes, low electricity voltage supply, and bad internet connectivity. I’m pretty sure most of the readers are either used to or tired of these issues, unless, of course, they are VIP(s).

Summer is here already and every irritating thing is more irritating.

So I hope the departments concerned and pressure groups think about this query and apply their wisdom for a long-lasting remedy.

Inam Koyu Bogum