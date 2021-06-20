231 Covid-19 cases detected in state, 87 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The state on Saturday reported 231 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 87 are symptomatic.

Also, a total of 229 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 56 Covid-19 cases, followed by 27 cases each in Changlang and East Siang and 26 cases in West Kameng.

With 35 percent, Upper Subansiri has reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Currently, the Chimpu DCH has 45 patients while the Pasighat DCH and the Midpu DCHC have three and two patients, respectively. The Lekhi SQF has 21 occupants.

Also, a total of 5,222 samples were collected from the entire state on Saturday (see full bulletin)