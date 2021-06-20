Assn stages protest against BRO for showing Kimin  in Assam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Angry with the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for showing Kimin ADC headquarters as ‘Billgarh’ in Assam during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road on Friday, the All Kimin Youth Welfare Association (AKYWA) staged a protest against the BRO in Kimin on Saturday morning.

The AKYWA burned tyres outside the BRTF office in Kimin, demanding an explanation from the BRO over the covering up of Arunachal’s name with a white paste in pictures of the inaugural ceremony.

The BRO stated that it was done “because of strategic reasons,” apparently in order to forestall a reaction from China over the defence minister’s inauguration of the strategic road.

It was reported that Arunachal’s name was covered with white paste on all the signboards of the BRO and the ITBP.

The AKYWA termed the incident an insult to Arunachal as well as Kimin. The youths also demanded immediate shifting of the BRO/BRTF office from Kimin.

The Papum Pare district administration had to deploy security personnel around the BRTF office.

After the inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road, the raksha mantri office’s official Twitter handle explicitly mentioned Kimin as being in Assam. The whitewashing of Arunachal’s name and the defence minister’s tweet have created a fresh boundary row.