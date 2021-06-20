One killed in accident

BOMDILA, 19 Jun: One person lost his life while another suffered severe injuries in an accident that took place near the quarry site of Patel Engineering in Baisakhi in Dirang circle of West Kameng district on 18 June.

The accident, which occurred at around 10:30 am, involved a Bolero vehicle with four passengers in it.

One of the passengers, S Ariyawalagun, who was deputy manager (civil) in Patel Engineering, was reportedly killed on the spot by shooting boulders, and another passenger, identified as Paltan Kumar, electrical engineer, was seriously injured.

Kumar has been evacuated to Guwahati (Assam) for medical treatment.

Driver Ranjit Basumatary and project engineer (mechanical) Pinaki Rai escaped unhurt. (DIPRO)