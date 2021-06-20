Frontline Covid-19 worker compensated under PMGKP

YUPIA, 19 Jun: The first beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), Osi Taki Rijal, wife of late Lalit Rijal, was felicitated in a simple ceremony at the DMO’s office here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

It may be noted that the Hollongi primary health centre’s health assistant, Lalit Rijal contracted Covid-19 while performing Covid duty at the Hollongi gate and succumbed to the infection on 11 September last year at the Tezpur Medical College (Assam). He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The family received the compensation amount of Rs 50 lakhs through DBT on 15 June.

During the felicitation function, Health Services Director Dr M Lego expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. Lego advised the beneficiary to utilize the compensation amount judiciously and in a meaningful way.

Touched by the concern shown by the Papum Pare DMO office, the family members of late Lalit Rijal expressed gratitude to the state government, particularly the health department and other stakeholders, for providing the compensation. (DIPRO)