RGU VC holds virtual interaction session with research scholars

RONO HILLS, 19 Jun: A virtual interaction session titled ‘Samwad’ between the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice chancellor and the university’s research scholars pursuing MPhil and PhD programmes was held on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted the new directives received from the UGC for research scholars, and encouraged them to “do research with right zeal, even in this time of pandemic.” He also informed about the new scholar-friendly policies adopted by the university.

The VC advised the research scholars to overcome the hurdles during researching, “as the purpose of doing research is to systematically gain knowledge,” and complete researches in the stipulated time.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra said “this is high time the research scholars adapted to the new system like the CBCS.” Prof Mitra also urged the research scholars to focus on completing their studies on time. He highlighted the three phases of PhD registration period, including the extension period and the re-registration period.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his speech exhorted all to “have positive mindset with right commitment and dedication.” Dwelling on the importance of NIRF rankings, he advised the scholars to be cautious while using social media platforms, and urged them to “act as a catalyst for improving the research perception and visibility index parameters of the varsity.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said that research scholars are “the mines of the university.”

“Today, RGU has 519 researchers enrolled for undertaking research activities in various departments and institutes of the varsity,” Dr Pertin said. He further informed that the MPhil programme has been discontinued from the 2021-22 academic session onwards as per the National Education Policy-2020 of the government of India.

He said that RGU is all set to conduct the RGUPET and RGUCET-2021 entrance examinations “where around 100 plus seats of PhD and 1,600 plus seats for PG, UG, PGD, diploma and certificate courses will be on offer.”

The online registration for the entrance exams began on 10 June, he added.

During the interactive session, queries and concerns raised by the research scholars were discussed and attended to.

Altogether 207 research scholars from various faculties attended the session.

Earlier, the session started with paying of tributes to two young students of RGU – late Icy Jomyang, an MSc IV semester student of the zoology department and late Abom Bui, a PhD scholar in the history department – who lost their lives on 5 and 8 June, respectively. The death of national sports icon Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday, was also mourned.