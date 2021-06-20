Changlang ‘vaccine fest’ receives good response, earthmovers hired

CHANGLANG, 19 Jun: The three-day ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine fest) in Changlang district received overwhelming response from the people, even as many beneficiaries who wanted to get vaccinated could not be inoculated due to shortage of shots on the last day on Friday.

The vaccination teams had to either cancel or cut short the Tika Utsav in some areas due to vaccine shortage.

To meet the vaccine demand, 5,000 doses of the vaccine had been borrowed from neighbouring Tirap, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

As per the report, a total of 19,567 people have been inoculated despite many hurdles, including vaccine hesitancy among the people.

The vaccination drive had started on 16 June.

One of the teams, headed by CO Goju Sikom, had to hire an earthmover to reach remote Relangkan village, while some others reached their destinations after crossing rivers and streams. (DIPRO)