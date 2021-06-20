Gov mourns Milkha Singh’s demise

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Governor BD Mishra has mourned the demise of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

One of independent India’s biggest sporting icons, ace sprinter Milkha Singh, who was known as the ‘Flying Sikh’, died at a Chandigarh hospital on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19.

The governor said that, in the departure of Milkha Singh, the nation has lost one of its brightest sports stars.

“A finest athlete and a sporting legend, he inspired many generations of sportspersons, especially in individual athletic events. Singh brought laurels for the nation and made every Indian proud,” the governor said.

“I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and eternal peace of the departed soul,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)