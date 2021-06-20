Virtual yoga competition for students to mark Yoga Day

CHIMPU, 19 Jun: The sports directorate is organizing a virtual yoga competition for the students of Classes 6-12 with the theme ‘Be with yoga, be at home’ on the occasion of the International Yoga Day on 21 June.

Participants have to submit videos of yoga asanas (12 poses of surya namaskar), along with their name, class, school and school contact number via WhatsApp (+918732893126), or email the videos to [email protected]

Students can also upload their videos to Facebook by tagging the official FB page of the sports directorate and send the link to the WhatsApp number or email it along with the details. The Facebook page Link is: https://www.FB.com/directorateofsportsarunachalpradesh.

The results will be declared on the official FB page of the sports directorate, or participants may contact 88374 04689 or 70857 46403 or 87328 93126.

The first prize winner will get Rs 30,000. The second prize and the third prize winners will win Rs 20,000 and 10,000, respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs 2,500 each will be given to 10 participants.