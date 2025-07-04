HSMAP welcomes Dalai Lama’s reaffirmation

ITANAGAR, 3 July: The Himalaya Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP) welcomed His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s recent reaffirmation that the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.

HSMAP president Tarh Tarak and its secretary-general Nima Sangey Saling commended the Dalai Lama for his clear, courageous, and unequivocal declaration that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust – established by the Dalai Lama himself – shall have the sole and exclusive authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

They said that this resolute affirmation safeguards the sanctity of a deeply spiritual and cultural tradition.

“We wholeheartedly support the principle that no external power or government has the right to interfere in this sacred process. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Tibetan people and all followers of Tibetan Buddhism in their efforts to preserve their faith, identity, and spiritual freedom,” the HSMAP said in a press statement.

“At a time when external forces seek to politicize sacred spiritual lineages, His Holiness’ message is a bold and timely reaffirmation of truth, heritage, and the inalienable right of spiritual communities to determine their own future – free from coercion or state control,” the statement said.

The HSMAP strongly condemned the recent statement made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who asserted that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama must follow the so-called ‘golden urn’ process initiated during the Qing dynasty and be subject to approval by the Chinese government.

“We categorically reject this baseless and politically motivated assertion. The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a sacred spiritual matter, deeply rooted in centuries of Tibetan Buddhist tradition – guided solely by the monastic institutions under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness,” it said.

“Attempts by the Chinese communist regime to manipulate and control spiritual traditions constitute a violation of international norms and deeply offend millions of Tibetan Buddhists across the Himalayan belt, including in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, and beyond,” it said.

“Himalaya Suraksha Manch stands in complete solidarity with the Tibetan people and the Gaden Phodrang Trust. We salute His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his unwavering leadership, boundless compassion, and moral clarity in defending the spiritual sovereignty of Tibet,” the manch added.

It called upon the international community, democratic nations, and peace-loving people across the world to speak out in support of the Tibetan cause, and to resolutely reject all forms of religious interference by authoritarian regimes.

“Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people. The future of the Dalai Lama belongs solely to the Tibetan spiritual community,” the statement added.