Media and community mobilization meeting

TEZU, 3 Jul: A two-day ‘Media and community mobilization-cum-coordination meeting’, beingorganised by the Samagra Shiksha Lohit district project office (ISSE), commenced here on Thursday.

The programme aims to strengthen coordination among stakeholders in the education sector, and to promote effective use of media and community engagement.

Addressing the inaugural function, Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo highlighted the district administration’s commitment to strengthening the education ecosystem. He spoke about the appointment of mentor officers to guide and add value to schools across the district, stating that mentoring would not only improve quality but also motivate students and teachers alike.

He called upon all stakeholders – teachers, students, parents, and the community – to work together to bring about a revolution in the education sector.

The DC stressed the need for “passionate performance and the importance of leaving behind a legacy of excellence.” He also touched upon the role of media, calling it a double-edged sword. While acknowledging its power to influence, he said that it should be used positively and constructively to highlight developmental efforts and educational success stories, thus motivating others to contribute proactively.

Wakro Additional Deputy Commissioner AJ Lungphispoke on the critical role of education in building a progressive society. He emphasized that in today’s ever-evolving world, the role of a teacher extends beyond classroom instruction. He highlighted the importance of community mobilization and media outreach, stating that “along with implementing schemes and activities, it is equally important to create awareness about these efforts among the masses.”

He encouraged all educators and stakeholders to learn from both positive and negative experiences and work towards continuous improvement.

DDSE Tumngam Nyodu presented a comprehensive overview of the achievements, activities, and challenges faced by the education department in the district. She identified key gaps in infrastructure and human resources, and laid out the district’s future action plan under Samagra Shiksha.

The event is scheduled to continue on Friday with workshops, presentations, and interactive sessions focused on strategy-building, communication outreach, and collaborative implementation of education programmes. (DIPRO)