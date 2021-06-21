PI for JE after APPSC mains

Editor,

Firstly, I would like to congratulate the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for declaring the results of the written exam for JEs (power) without much delay. A total of 33 posts under the power and the PHE&WS departments were advertised after a gap of six years or so.

And now the result is declared and many APPSCCE (mains) appeared candidates have qualified for the personal interview (PI).

However, it is very obvious that if a candidate is selected in both JE and APPSCCE, he/she will prefer to join the latter, making the JE posts vacant, which will take two-three more years for another recruitment, thereby depriving the candidate who is just a single mark away from the list, since we don’t practice penal list/waiting list system in the APPSC.

Under such circumstances, I request the APPSC to fix the tentative date of PI for JEs (power) after the declaration of the APPSCCE (mains) and interview results, in the larger interests of all the stakeholders. Also request to expedite the process and declare the APPSCCE (mains) result as early as possible.

Aspirant