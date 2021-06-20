Govt relaxes curfew across state

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The state government has decided to further relax the curfew order from 21 June.

The relaxation hours have been extended till 6 pm.

“Statewide night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am daily till 30 June,” Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said in an order.

Services related to security, disaster management and emergency services, including health, water, power generation, transmission and distribution services and telecom will be exempted from the curfew.

Government and private offices and establishments, shops, pharmacies, hotels, dhabas, restaurants and other commercial establishments in all districts too will be allowed to operate/function, but not beyond 6 pm.

Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce has been allowed to continue with observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, while “weekly haats/bazaars may be permitted on a case to case basis, depending on local situation,” the order read.

“All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will continue to provide quality virtual options. No physical classes are allowed,” the order said.

All public transport will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity, while autorickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to operate with a single driver and two passengers, maintaining social distancing. Pillion riding has been prohibited, except with women and children.

All religious places will remain closed until further orders. However, the religious head of a religious place or their representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.

Tourist ILPs will not be issued during this period. “However, for developmental works in both public and private sectors, temporary permits may be issued, provided such persons are vaccinated against Covid-19,” the order said.

With regard to containment zones, the order said: “In case the test positivity of Covid-19 in any district, town or area reaches or remains above 5 percent or more in the preceding one-week average, the district magistrate may, in consultation with the health department, notify such area(s) as complete containment (lockdown) or micro-containment zone(s).”