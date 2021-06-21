Unions, societies and tribal representation

Editor,

Do the societies and unions formed in the name of tribal communities, student groups and youth groups truly represent the respective tribal communities, student groups and youth groups of Arunachal Pradesh?

In a true democracy, every person directly casts their individual vote according to their free will to elect their grams, zillas, MLAs and MPs as their leader to truly represent them in every way. This indeed is the case with Arunachal Pradesh. But unlike the grams, zillas, MLAs and MPs, do the societies and unions formed in the name of tribal communities, student groups and youth groups of Arunachal Pradesh truly represent the respective tribal societies and unions? This is the question that every person of tribal communities, student groups and youth groups should ask the societies and unions formed in their name. Following is a list of questions that should be asked by every person of every tribal community, student group and youth group of Arunachal Pradesh:

1. Were the society and union formed in a democratic way by taking the vote and trust of every person of that tribal community, student group and youth group?

2. Were the society and union formed by some few individuals of a particular tribal community, student group and youth groups without taking the vote and trust of every person of that tribal community, student group and youth group?

3. Like true democracy, are there provisions for every person of a tribal community, student group and youth group to cast their vote without any voting fees to elect the leaders for the societies and unions formed in the name of their tribal community, student group and youth group?

4. Like a true democracy, can any person belonging to a tribal community, student group and youth group compete in the election of the societies and unions formed in the name of their tribal community, student group and youth group?

5. Like a true democracy, how are the elected leaders of societies and unions formed in the name of tribal community, student group and youth group responsible to the people of their tribal community, student group and youth group?

6. Unlike a true democracy, can only certain person of that tribal community, student group and youth group exclusively cast their vote to elect their leaders for the societies and unions formed in the name of their tribal community, student group and youth group?

7. Unlike a true democracy, can only a certain person of that tribal community, student group and youth group exclusively compete in the election for leadership of their societies and unions formed in the name of their tribal community, student group and youth group?

8. As a common man belonging to a certain tribal community, when did you cast your vote in the election of the society and union formed in the name of your tribal community?

9. As a common student belonging to a student group, when did you cast your vote in the election of the society and union formed in the name of your student group?

10. As a common youth belonging to a certain youth group, when did you cast your vote in the election of the society and union formed in the name of your youth group?

A true and genuine society and union formed in the name of a specific tribal community, student group and youth group should be formed by absolutely keeping all the principles of democracy. Otherwise, societies and unions formed by not following the democratic principles will exclusively help only few individuals of certain tribal community, student group and youth group to achieve their narrow, personal goals and interests in the banner of that tribal community, student group and youth group by excluding the broad, common goals and interests of that tribal community, student group and youth group. Such societies and unions would be undemocratic and autocratic societies and unions existing in the midst of democratic Arunachal. Such undemocratic and autocratic societies and unions represent the tribal community, student group and youth group of Arunachal Pradesh in the most minimal manner and do not represent their tribal community, student group and youth group completely. If one studies the bylaws of the societies and unions of tribal community, student group and youth group of Arunachal, you will understand that most of them have not adopted democratic principles so as to completely represent their tribal community, student group and youth group. If a common man, student and youth can elect governments at state and national levels, why are they excluded by the bylaws of these societies and unions formed in the name of tribal community, student group and youth group? If these societies and unions are truly dedicated for the welfare of their tribal community, student group and youth group, then they should adopt all the democratic principles so as to allow all the people of that tribal community, student group and youth group to participate by means of voting rights. Some of these societies and unions charge voting fees and some restrict common people for contesting for their offices. Otherwise, such societies and unions should be boycotted by adopting the principles of non-cooperation by common man, student and youth, who are in majority. Ministers and government officers should especially study the bylaws of these societies and unions that are formed in the name of tribal communities, student groups and youth groups. If societies and unions are formed by undemocratic bylaws, then ministers and government officers should surely not take any pressure from such societies and unions seriously. Pressures from such societies and unions certainly do not represent the pressures of majority of the common man, students and youths of that tribal community, student group and youth group respectively. All the more private firms and businesses should also not comply with the pressure of such societies and unions.

The irony is that many such undemocratic societies and unions warn of democratic movements through print and electronic media and social networking platforms. Pressures of societies and unions formed through democratic means should only be taken seriously by ministers, government officers, private firms, businesses, common public, students and youths. Most of the societies and unions formed through undemocratic means do not maintain their websites and do not publish their bylaws for common people to read and understand.

Let us all as common public, students, youths, ministers and officers, study and understand the many societies and unions that have been formed in the name of our tribe, our student group and our youth group to check if these societies and unions are truly democratic in nature and truly represent our common goals and interests. If they completely represent our tribe, our student group and our youth group then let us support them democratically, otherwise let them exist as NGOs that represent a narrow section of tribal community, student group and youth group. But let us be aware that NGOs bearing the names of tribal communities, student groups and youth groups do not truly and entirely represent the tribal communities, student groups and youth groups. So, people of various tribal communities, student groups and youth groups should be careful from being misguided and provoked in the name of tribe, student and youth by such NGOs that bear the names of tribes, students and youths. However, people are always free to support these NGOs based on their contributions to tribal communities, student groups and youth groups.

Takam Tadar,

North Campus,

Delhi University