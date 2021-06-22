NES unit seeks inquiry into repeated bridge collapse

RAGA, 21 Jun: The Kamle district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Monday demanded constituting a high-level inquiry committee “to unearth the truth behind the repeated partial collapse of the Tamin Bailey bridge over the Kamle river,” and sought action against both the executing and the implementing agencies.

In a representation to the Kamle DC, the NES unit claimed that repeated partial damage of the recently repaired bridge proved that the executing agency had used substandard materials during repairs and the Ziro PWD highway division had failed to ensure quality of work.

It said that, on 16 June, a heavily loaded dumper truck got stuck in the middle of the bridge, resulting in damage to nuts and bolts in some portions of the bridge.

The NES district unit also alleged that the Kamle SP and the Kamporijo CO failed to implement the executive order issued by the DC, prohibiting heavily-loaded trucks from crossing the weak bridge.

“Had a caretaker been engaged and police personnel deployed to monitor the vehicular movements, such incident could have been averted,” the NES unit said.

The old Tamin Bailey bridge was inaugurated by the then DC Hengo Basar, after it had been repaired at a cost of Rs 4.33 crores, on 12 December, 2020.

The NES unit demanded early restoration of the bridge, terming it a lifeline for Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts.