‘Release pending incentives’

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: Claiming that the accredited social health activists (ASHA) of Kamle district have not been paid any incentive since March 2020, the All Kamle District ASHA Workers Welfare Association (AKDAWWA) has served a week’s ultimatum to the authorities to clear the ASHAs’ pending incentives, failing which, it said, it would launch an indefinite strike across the district.

The AKDAWWA in its ultimatum to the Kamle district medical officer on Monday stated that, after the AKDAA staged a peaceful dharna in the DC office premises on 15 March, 2021, placing its grievances before the district administration and the health department, the District Health Society under the DMO’s guidance conducted a series of meetings to meet the genuine grievances of the ASHAs and A/Fs.

“However, despite the assurance given by the DRCHO to the association that the incentives would be released in March, the same still remains pending, despite the fact that almost three months have passed,” the AKDAWWA said.