Shops in C’lang to open till 2 pm

CHANGLANG, 21 Jun: The Changlang district administration, in compliance with the recent government order, has issued some district-specific guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As per the order, shops and commercial establishments in the district will be allowed to open till 2 pm only, while the delivery of essentials commodities by online service providers, e-commerce and takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed until 6 pm.

Barring the above, there is no alteration in the containment measures and guidelines, including the timing of the night curfew, restrictions and relaxation on people’s movement and the exempted categories in public places, notified earlier by the chief secretary on 19 June. (DIPRO)