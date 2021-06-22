State records 294 Covid cases on Monday

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The state recorded 294 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, of whom 131 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region recorded 59 cases, followed by 25 cases in West Kameng and 20 cases in East Siang.

On the day, 270 people across the state were also declared recovered or discharged.

With 32 percent, Leparada has the highest positivity rate.

The state currently has 2,539 active cases, with 438 in the ICR, 279 in West Kameng and 189 cases in Changlang.

A total of 5,405 samples were collected from the entire state on Monday (see full bulletin)