Most schools in ICR built in ’70’s now decrepit

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Most of the school buildings in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) which were constructed in the late ’70’s have become decrepit and need everybody’s attention, said the authorities of various schools within the ICR.

ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Tuesday held a meeting with the principals and headmasters of all the higher secondary and secondary schools of the ICR and discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning and development of the schools.

Issues like academic progress, infrastructure, provision of drinking water and electricity, shortage of subject teachers, especially for mathematics and science, shortage of peons and chowkidars, encroachment on school land and boundary issues were discussed in detail during the meeting. The participants urged the DC to look into the matter of appointing subject teachers as per the requirement.

The school authorities further urged the capital administration to prohibit the sale of tobacco and tobacco products to minors within a radius of 100 yards of any educational institution by strictly implementing the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

G Sector Government Secondary School Headmistress Tarh Yaku said a society without proper education cannot flourish. She urged the DC to lead them from the front to achieve academic excellence and improve the schools’ infrastructure.

Assuring to look into all the problems highlighted in the meeting, Potom said he would soon hold a meeting with the DDSE to find best solutions to the problems and other issues.

The DC also said that he will be visiting the schools to gather firsthand information about the functioning of the schools.

Present at the meeting, among others, were EAC (Education) Lod Takkar, DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, and BEO Nabam Shelly. (DIPRO)