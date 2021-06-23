Sona takes part in POs’ virtual meeting

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Tuesday participated in a virtual meeting of the presiding officers (PO) of the legislative bodies of the country.

Sharing their experiences of the working of their legislatures, the POs resolved to work for the betterment of the legislatures. They also sought the Lok Sabha’s constant support to their endeavours.

The members also discussed the Covid situation in their respective states.

The meeting was initiated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for sharing experiences on the working of the parliament and the state legislatures in the last two years. (Speaker’s PR Cell)