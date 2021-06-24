Convict escapes from court room; arrested after rigorous search operation

KHONSA, 23 Jun: A convict, who escaped from the JMFC court on 21 June, was arrested by the Tirap police on Tuesday.

Offender Noktey Ruttum of Old Paniduria fled the court room to escape detention on being convicted when the court was pronouncing the judgement in C/W Deomali PS case No. 05/2017 U/s 448/384/506 IPC.

After receiving the information from the court, Tirap SP Kardak Riba alerted all the police stations of the district. The police under supervision of Riba also tightened the ‘naka checking’ and conducted rigorous search operation.

Later, acting on intelligence sources, two police teams led by Inspector W Kamhua and SI O Ronrang started combing operations from two opposite ends in general area of Engineer Colony, Medical Colony and

Patkai Colony on 22 June, and apprehended Noktey Ruttum from a place between Engineering Colony and Medical Colony.

The escapee was produced in the Court of JMFC, and lodged in judicial custody.

A fresh case U/s 224 IPC has been registered against the convict N Ruttum. (DIPRO)