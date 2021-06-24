DC inspects stocks of MDM rice

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Wednesday inspected the stocks of rice stored at the Government Upper Primary School, Lekhi under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme for the schools of Itanagar Capital Complex.

The MDM rice is for the first quarter of the current session (2021-22) for the month of April and June.

During the inspection, the CRCCs present Sanjeev Chettri, Neelam Tamin, Hillang Agung and Sunil Yangfo informed the DC that the distribution to schools would be carried out by the carriage contractor M/s Kipa Tash for further distribution among the students.

Last year also, due to the pandemic the students were handed over their share of MDM rice as the classes were held online and there was no provision of providing cooked food to them.

However, during the last quarter of the session 2020-21 when the schools had reopened for a brief period, cooked MDM meals were provided to the students, informed the CRCCs.

The DC also took stock of the condition of the school and was apprised of various issues faced by the school authorities.

He further informed them that he would visit every school to take stock of the condition of the school so that he would be aware of ground realities. (DIPRO)