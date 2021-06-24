Plan to convert MLA apartments into specialist hospital: CM

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the government plans to convert the MLA apartment complex into a permanent specialist hospital.

He said this during an interaction with healthcare workers and doctors at the TRIHMS-run dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu.

The chief minister revealed that he is planning to convert the entire MLA apartment complex into a permanent specialist hospital for welfare of the people. He said he would pursue the proposal with the speaker, deputy speaker and all his legislator colleagues.

The DCH, Chimpu has a total capacity of 126 rooms/ beds, of which 39 are currently occupied. The district Covid health centre in Midpu has a capacity of 20, while the state quarantine facility has total room/ bed capacity of 356.