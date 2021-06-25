Governor interacts with Everesters

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: Governor BD Mishra interacted with Everesters Tashi Yangjom and Tagit Sorang through the virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Congratulating the duo, the governor urged the mountaineers to “take on suo moto youth motivation programmes in sports as well as equally importantly for social causes.”

“You, the praiseworthy Everest conquerors, are now the icons of the youths. You must therefore work tirelessly against the drug menace and alcoholism. As the youth role models of the state, you must interact with the students and youths and encourage them to stand on their own feet, be entrepreneurial, instil in them moral values and emotional stability,” the governor said.

He advised the Everesters to help the state government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Mishra also urged them to encourage the people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

Tashi Yangjom scaled Mount Everest on 11 May, 2021, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the summit this season, and Tagit Sorang scaled the highest peak on 31 May. (Raj Bhavan)