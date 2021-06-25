PDMAP seeks cancellation of all MoUs, MoAs signed by state govt with pvt sector entities

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: The Pro-Dam Movement of Arunachal Pradesh (PDMAP) organization has sought immediate cancellation or termination of all the 142 MoUs and MoAs signed by the state government with private sector entities “as none of the private companies has completed/commissioned any hydro project as on date and there is a complete breach of the agreements.”

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the PDMAP also demanded a “white paper on the details of upfront money collected from various power developers, both from public and private sector, amounting to Rs 1495,73,72,000 (one thousand four hundred ninety five crores seventy three lakhs and seventy two thousand only)” and to make public “the expenditure incurred thereof, so that transparency is maintained.”

It also demanded that the state government explore possibilities for starting a joint venture company with central PSUs and state agencies like the Indo-Arun Hydro Power Corporation Ltd, so that “mega, micro and mini-hydro projects can be harnessed and thereby create employment opportunities.”

It also raised questions over the loan of Rs 225 crores taken by the state government in 2007 from the NHPC Ltd at an interest rate of 9 percent per annum to revive the then sick Apex Bank of the state.

“It is learnt that the said money has not been returned to the NHPC Ltd and the loan amount has now accumulated to the tune of Rs 500-600 crores (approx). The Apex Bank authority is saying that they had received only Rs 180 crores out of total Rs 225 crores. What about the balance amount and what are the modalities adopted to repay the loan amount?” it said.

Claiming that illegal logging and deforestation activities are being carried out in Dollungmukh area “in the name of the submergence area of the Subansiri Lower HEP (2000 mw),” the PDMAP asked what remedial measures are being taken up by the state government.

It further demanded that the NEEPCO corporate office be shifted from Shillong in Meghalaya to Itanagar as early as possible, as most of the major projects of the NEEPCO are located in Arunachal. It also sought immediate relocation of the office of the 2000 mw Subansiri Lower HEP, being executed by the NHPC Ltd, from Gerukamukh (Assam) to its designated place in Kulaptukar in Dollungmukh circle of Kamle district.

The organization also sought at least 40 percent job reservation in Group A and B posts for educated indigenous people, besides 100 percent reservation in recruitment for Group C and D posts, with examinations to be conducted under the supervision of the state government.

Its other demands included “a white paper on the details of revenue obtained at the rate of 12 percent from already commissioned hydroelectric projects; making public the details of investment/expenditure made from the said revenue and to make provisions for free distribution of electricity from the power generated from these hydroelectric projects; making public the detailed summary of the total amount received by the state government towards net present value/Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority from various power developers; establishing a regional director office of the NHPC in Itanagar, and renaming the 405 mw Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project over the Panior river to Panior Hydroelectric Project to honour the indigenous identity and local sentiments of the area.”

Seeking “fruitful action” from the state government, the PDMAP said that if its demands are not fulfilled within one month from the date of submission of the memorandum, it would be “compelled to start a democratic movement.”