RAT tests, vaccination prog carried out

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 24 Jun: The Ithumro Youth Association (IYA) of Hunli-Desali block conducted a ‘mass RAT test-cum-vaccination programme’ at various villages in Desali circle of Lower Dibang Valley district from 22 to 23 June, in collaboration with the health department.

In preparation for the programme, members of the IYA had conducted a three-day Covid-19 vaccination awareness camp in the area from 19-21 June, which was sponsored by former ZPC Chiliko Meto and former ASM Longe Miso.

Altogether 156 persons were tested, with zero positive results, while 145 persons were vaccinated: 87 in the age group of 18-44 years, and 58 in the age group of 45 years and above.

As part of the programme, the IYA also distributed first aid kits to the villagers of the area.

“We did all of this on foot march as there is no road connectivity to reach these remote villages of Desali circle. Since the results of all the RAT tests have come out negative, it’s a very big sigh of relief for us all,” said the IYA.

Hunli CHC MO Dr Kaling Tayeng, ASHAs and anganwadi workers, Desali CO Chuku Taba, Hunli-Desali ZPM Mama Miso and panchayat members of the block participated in the programme.