Talwade concludes Changlang tour

CHANGLANG, 25 Jun: RD&PRI Secretary Amarnath Talwade was on a two-day tour of Changlang district from 23 to 24 June.

He reached Bordumsa subdivision on the evening of the 23rd and visited cluster farms there, before leaving for Jairampur subdivision. On 24 June, he went to Miao subdivision, where he visited houses built under the PMAY and cluster farms.

On the same day, he reached Changlang headquarters, where he attended a meeting with Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, DC Dr Devansh Yadav, ZPC Kapseng Kungkho, ZPMs, ZP and GP member secretaries, and others.

During the meeting, DPDO Horki Diyum presented a brief on the statuses of various schemes and projects, such as MGNREGA, PMAY, cluster farming, etc, in the district, and spoke about various technical and non-technical challenges faced by the department in executing these schemes.

The ZPMs and the ZPC sought some share from the funds meant for various gram panchayats in the district.

The deputy speaker stressed on imparting training to newly elected/selected panchayat members.

Talwade replied that an elaborate training schedule has already been prepared by the training department, “but things are not going as planned, owing to the pandemic.” He added, however, that training would be conducted in the near future.

“We have to stick to the guidelines of fund distribution as per the rural development plan, which is all central government schemes. Now every work has become technology-oriented, and making changes in how the fund is to be distributed is out of the question,” he said.

He suggested to the work agency to motivate eligible beneficiaries under the PMAY to take full advantage of the scheme.

The DC informed that the district is gearing up not just for cluster farming but for fish pond and piggery units, as well. “In regard to the 14th FC, over 40 CC paved block roads in the district are in progress and will be completed soon,” he said, adding that “under MGNREGA, 50 volleyball courts were constructed in the beginning of this year and we aim to achieve more.”

RD&PRI DD Nabam Rajesh and PMAY nodal officer Tamo Rabi accompanied the secretary. (DIPRO)