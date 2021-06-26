Social service underway to develop parking place

AALO, 25 Jun: The Aalo Town Peoples’ Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS), led by its chairman Kento Ete, in coordination with SRK and the public is conducting a two-day social service, starting Friday, to create a parking place stretching over an area of 80 mts in length below the circuit house here in West Siang district.

This parking place had been developed by the APAWS three years back but had withered with the passage of time.

“This is an effort to create parking convenience for the public in the busiest street of Aalo town. Many petty development issues can be sorted out through proper liaising and keeping a close rapport with any agency, NGO and public, without depending much on the government,” said Ete.

West Siang DC Moki Loyi also visited the site of the social service and lauded the effort of the ATPWDS.

The ATPWDS has appealed to the people to bear with the closure of roads on Friday and Saturday to complete the work. (DIPRO)