Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse observed

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The capital police, under the initiative of Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram, observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the ICR on 26 June.

The police organized an awareness programme which involved route march and distribution of pamphlets, hoardings and banners on drug awareness at different police station jurisdictions in the capital.

A virtual discussion on drug abuse was conducted, and it saw the participation of prominent personalities from the administration, the police and the health department, besides social workers, sportspersons, businessmen, etc. The guests delivered lectures on different topics pertaining to drug addiction and its effect on health, family and society.

The SP made a presentation highlighting the facts of the drug menace and its impact, along with statistics on the achievement of the capital police against drug peddlers in the capital region, and the strategies being adopted for awareness.

“Youths nowadays are indulging themselves in consumption of contraband drugs, leading to death in early ages, and therefore awareness on drug abuse is necessitated,” said Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom made a presentation on policing against drugs and ways to deal with drug traffickers and addicts. A presentation on the impact of drug abuse on women in the family and society, such as domestic violence, etc, was made by Naharlagun CO Laxmi Dodum, while social worker Deepak Nabam highlighted the need and ways to rehabilitate drug addicts to guide them back to life.

Everester Tagit Sorang appealed to the youths not to indulge in drugs and live their lives “with a good purpose,” while psychiatrist Dr Misso Yubey highlighted how drugs can badly affect human body, causing death and misery.

Social worker Kani Nada Maling spoke on the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s campaign against drug abuse in the state, and Corporator Tarh Nachung highlighted “the impact of drug menace on the business community and how it affects the economy.”

Techi Kecha, social worker and founder of Emmanuel Rehabilitation, De-addiction and Counselling Centre, Borum, shared his bitter experience of drug addiction. He appealed to every member of the society to physically and morally support drug addicts and encourage them to go for de-addiction.

Banderdewa Corporator Kipa Loram spoke on drug-related activities and the drugs menace in the locality bordering Assam.

Later, a team of officers of the capital police, led by the SP, visited Deepak Nabam Living Home in Itanagar, Emmanuel Rehabilitation, De-addiction and Counselling Centre in Borum, and Asha Bhawan in Banderdewa, and donated essential items of daily use, rations, refrigerator, etc.

To commemorate the event, a voluntary blood donation programme was organized at RK Mission Hospital on Sunday.

Our correspondent adds: In Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug abuse, local MLA Taniya Soki said that “the drug menace in the society is the most dreadful disease that every family is facing in present situation.”

He said that, as an outcome of the government’s constant endeavour, many drug syndicates are being busted in different districts and many persons involved in drug cases have been arrested.

Urging individuals, NGOs and guardians to help in the fight against the drug menace, the MLA advised parents to keep an eye on the activities of their children.

DIPRO adds: The day was also observed by Care Me Home Drug De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju in Tirap district on Saturday.

The chairperson of the de-addiction centre, Sontung Bangsia, interacted with the drug addicts undergoing treatment at the centre and urged them to complete the rehabilitation process with patience.

To mark the occasion, trees were planted in the premises of the de-addiction centre.

A documentary on the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ was screened for the inmates in the evening.