New Songking village declared as micro-containment zone

CHANGLANG, 27 Jun: The Changlang district administration on Saturday declared New Songking village in Miao subdivision as a micro-containment zone for 10 days, following detection of Covid positive case, and sealed the entire village.

As per the order issued by DC Dr Devansh Yadav, movement of people in and out the containment zone has been restricted, except for people and vehicles engaged in the enforcement of the containment plans and maintaining essential services, including medical emergencies.

The medical officer of Miao has been entrusted to assess the health of the Covid patients within the containment zone, and to get all the high-risk and primary contacts tested. (DIPRO)