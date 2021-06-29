AAPLU distributes blankets

TAWANG, 28 Jun: With assistance from Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) distributed blankets to more than 20 labourers, elders and poor people at Gispu village in Tawang district on Monday.

Representing the Lumla legislator, Lumla Block ZPM Thutan Gombu, along with AAPLU zonal secretary Lobsang Sonam and others handed out the blankets to the beneficiaries.

The ZPM also provided financial assistance to the BPL families, and assured to provide them with essential commodities through the panchayat members.

The AAPLU zonal secretary informed that “more blankets under the guidance of the Lumla MLA will be provided to all labourers and poor families throughout Lumla constituency without discrimination on political and party lines.” (Mon Tawang Vigilance)