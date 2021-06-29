AUS, NPC sign MoU for promoting trg progs

NAMSAI, 28 Jun: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between New Delhi-based National Productivity Council (NPC) and Namsai-based Arunachal University of Studies’ University-Industry Inter-Linkage Centre recently in New Delhi to jointly organize and promote training programmes across India.

The MoU was signed by AUS chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan and NPC Director General Arun Kumar Jha.

Both the parties aim to deliver quality training for the promotion of industry and internal trade in the fields of industrial engineering, agri-business, economic services, quality

management, human resources management, information technology, technology management, energy management, environmental management, etc.

Established in 1958, the NPC is an autonomous organization under the union commerce & industry ministry’s department for promotion of industry & internal trade.