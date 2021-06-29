Sille PHC adjudged best health facility of the week

PASIGHAT, 28 Jun: The Sille primary health centre (PHC) in Sille-Oyan circle has been adjudged the best performing health facility of the week in the ongoing ‘Maha Tika Abhiyan’ in East Siang district.

The PHC was chosen for the award based on the “number of vaccines administered, number outreach sessions on vaccination completed, highest saturation in population vaccination and highest percentage of increase in population saturation in vaccination.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh commended the efforts of the team of the Sille PHC and expressed hope that the PHC would continue to provide good medical services in the days to come.

After receiving the letter of appreciation, Sille PHC in-charge Dr Bobby Typodia credited the achievement to all the health workers, public representatives and the local people.

“Massive exercises have been done by involving the ASHAs, the village elders, GBs and public representatives in villages to disseminate the right information about the vaccine, which resulted in high vaccination coverage,” she said.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer Heera Panging informed that about 90 percent of the people aged 45 years and above have been vaccinated in Sika Bamin and 12 Mile areas. He appealed to the people to come forward and get vaccinated. (DIPRO)