Def min inaugurates Simang bridge

PANGIN, 28 Jun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated the bridge over the Simang river in Siang district, constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) under Project Brahmank.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also joined the inaugural function online.

Health Minister Alo Libang unveiled the inaugural stone in the presence of MP Tapir Gao, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku, Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh and Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing.

The Simang bridge spans over 165 mtrs on the Aalo-Pangin-Yingkiong route, providing connectivity to remote areas of Upper Siang district. It was constructed by the 1448 BCC/761 BRTF under the supervision of Project Brahmank Chief Engineer (HQ) Padam Kumar, Commander GS Rana, OC SK Singh, and AEE D Mahadev.

The BRO authorities informed that construction of the bridge was particularly challenging “due to the diversion waterway of approximately 60-70 metres of the Simang river.”

Commending the work done under Project Brahmank, Gao said that “the project is dedicated to the people of composite Siang and is symbolized by the mithun figurehead.”

Libang thanked the defence minister, the chief minister and the BRO “for relentlessly pursuing the project,” and said that the bridge would not only meet the strategic need of the country but also contribute in improving the lives of the people of the region.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng, SP S Singpho, the Siang ZPC and others attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)