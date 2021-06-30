30 trespass into Arunachal territory in Dissing-Passo after ‘individual problem’

BALISO, 29 Jun: A group of people from neighbouring Assam reportedly trespassed into Arunachal territory here in Dissing-Passo circle of Pakke-Kessang district on Monday.

According to the locals, the group, comprising around 30 people, including officials of the Assam Police, brought a tractor and started ploughing an agriculture land in the area.

A team of officials led by Seijosa ADC TR Tapu and PS OC Padi Paying visited the area on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. Speaking to the media, the ADC said that, as per the initial report, it appeared like an “individual problem” and

not exactly a boundary dispute.

“People living on both sides share excellent relations. This incident is unfortunate. A case has been registered and the law will take its own course of action,” he said.

The OC also said that the incident seemed to have arisen from a local dispute. “A resident of Assam was working as an employee in the agriculture field of one local Arunachalee and used to live on his land. The duo had some dispute over money and livestock. It was resolved after the intervention of gaon burahs. After that, the employee shifted out, taking all his belongings. But a few days later, the house where he used to stay was burnt down in a fire,” informed the OC. This is when the employee lodged a case in Assam against his employer. After that, a group from Assam came and illegally trespassed into the land of the employer.

The police have registered a case of trespassing at the Seijosa police station against one Sarsen Tokbi and Taneswar Ronghang.

Meanwhile the All Dissing-Passo Welfare Society (ADPWS) has expressed deep resentment over the trespassing incident. The society alleged that one Ramnath Terron, who is a GB, led the act of trespassing.

“This has been done with a malafide intention to create tension-like situation and disturb the relationship between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Such anti-peace elements must be condemned by all corners of society,” it said.

The ADPWS has sought the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Pakke-Kessang district administration towards the problem, and sought appropriate action as per the law.