One more succumbs to Covid-19, state’s death toll at 168

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: An 85-year-old male patient from Lohit died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s death toll to 168.

According to the DHS report, the patient did not have any comorbidity. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at flu clinic of the Sunpura CHC on 26 June. The patient opted to stay in home isolation against medical advice, where he later died.

The patient had taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 14 April.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 344 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 182 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 84 Covid-19 cases, followed by 62 cases in Kurung Kumey and 29 cases each in East Siang and Upper Subansiri.

Anjaw with 38 percent reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 233 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 43 patients, the DCHC in Midpu has one and the DCH in Pasighat has eight patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 27 occupants (see full bulletin)