Sona reviews PMGSY projects in Shi-Yomi

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: In order to review the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Shi-Yomi district, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Tuesday held a meeting here with the officers and contractors of the ARRDA and the RWD.

Sona, who represents Shi-Yomi district as MLA, expressed serious concern over the sheer delay in construction works, and urged the department and the contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects while maintaining the quality of work.

Altogether nine PMGSY roads and two long-span bridges are being constructed by the RWD in the district.

“Our only concern and priority is timely completion of projects. I called this meeting to discuss issues pertaining to PMGSY roads in the district, and a way forward for timely completion of the same,” the speaker said.

The contractors shared the grievances and challenges faced by them, and requested the speaker for his intervention as and when any local issue arises. They sought cooperation from the department officers for smooth execution of work in the border district.

The RWD secretary, chief engineer and SE also shared their views and ideas, and called for timely completion of the projects.

The Mechuka RWD EE made a presentation on the progress of the PMGSY roads in the district. (Speaker’s PR Cell)