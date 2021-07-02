Four more die of Covid-19, three had no comorbidity, state’s death toll at 176

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: Four more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the state’s death toll to 176. Of the four, two deaths were registered on Wednesday. Of the four, three had no comorbidity.

According to the DHS report, a 23-year-old male patient from Namsai died at Brahmaputra Hospital in Dibrugarh (Assam) on Wednesday evening. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Chowkham CHC on 9 June and had been admitted to the DCHC in Namsai on 11 June. He had been referred to Dibrugarh on 27 June.

A 34-year-old female patient from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu on Wednesday night. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Chimpu PHC on 21 June and had been admitted to the DCH on 25 June.

On Thursday, a 26-year-old male patient from Namsai died at the DCH in Pasighat. He had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat at the district hospital in Namsai on 20 June and had been initially admitted to the DCHC in Namsai but was referred to the DCH in Pasighat on the same day.

A 52-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Changlang died on the way to the referral centre of the AMCH in Dibrugarh on Thursday. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic in Jairampur on 30 June and had been admitted to the DCHC in Jairmapur on the same day.

The vaccination status of all four patients was nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 311 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 168 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 80 Covid-19 cases, followed by 30 cases in Upper Subansiri and 27 cases in West Kameng.

Siang with 27 percent reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 286 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday (see full bulletin).