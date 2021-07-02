AAPSU seeks end to encroachment by Chakma immigrants

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: In view of the problems unfolding in Kathan in Lohit district in particular and other parts of the state in general, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has appealed to the state government to constitute a state-level high-powered committee to “contain the continuous influx and encroachment by illegal Chakma immigrants, and to identify their original allotted blocks” within seven days.

During a meeting with the high-level group of ministers over the issue of large-scale encroachment by illegal Chakma immigrants in Kathan and other parts of Arunachal, an AAPSU team, led by its president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tobom Dai, on Thursday called for “proactive measures from all stakeholders for a permanent solution to illegal immigrants in the state.”

The AAPSU stated that the issue of granting citizenship would be settled by the Supreme Court of India and the union government, “but that doesn’t mean that the illegal immigrants can go on usurping community lands belonging to indigenous communities.”

“A fervent appeal was also made for early settlement of the administrative boundary between Lohit and Changlang districts as the traditional boundary between both the indigenous communities ie, Mishmis and Singphos, has also been mutually settled,” the AAPSU said in a press release.

The union also sought installation of BSNL mobile network service in Kathan on priority, and permanent stationing of paramilitary forces at Kathan to maintain law and order in the area.

The AAPSU said that the government on its part assured to look into the demands of the union.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.