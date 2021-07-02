MLA inspects stadium construction, other works

AALO, 1 Jul: Local MLA Kento Jini along with West Siang DC Moki Loyi, ZPC Babom Romin, ZPMs from Aalo East and officials of line departments inspected the ongoing construction of the stadium here, the indoor badminton stadium in Puak Gumin, and the CC pavement road from Dego to Mellek areas on Thursday.

Addressing a series of meetings, the MLA said that “effort is being made to gear up sports activities that have almost dried up in the district. The government is funding the stadium works on installment basis, and the construction agency should ensure works as per government allocation.”

It was also decided to draw a comprehensive plan and budget estimate to give a better shape to the stadium, which is under construction for the last six years, whereas other stadiums proposed along with the Aalo stadium are being used now.

During the inspection of the CC pavement road from Dego village to Mellek area, the MLA said that “Dego and Panya villages have plenty of dwelling places and cultivable land despite donating a large chunk of their land for establishment of Aalo town, and it is important to take the road end to those unconnected places for settlement and expansion.”

He informed that 13 new villages have been created so far in Aalo East “as only recognized villages can get the benefits of road connectivity, water, electricity and other developmental schemes.”

The DC and the ZPC stressed on early completion of the Aalo stadium, while DASO Tumto Loyi briefed about “the activities then and now.”

DBA president Kenbom Riba and senior member Jarsa Gamlin also spoke. (DIPRO)