MLA provides assistance to fire victim

RAGA, 1 Jul: MLA Tarin Dakpe has provided Rs 50,000 as relief assistance to fire victim and former ZPM Maga Apo. Apo’s house was reduced to ashes in a fire accident that broke out in Dokum village in Raga circle of Kamle district on 30 June.

The relief amount was handed over to the victim by Kamle DC Adong Pertin on Thursday.

Earlier, on 30 June, the Raga ADC and the DDMO visited the accident site, provided immediate relief to the victim, and took stock of the damages caused.

The DC has instructed the circle level disaster management committee to immediately assess the losses and submit a report to the DDMO. (DIPRO)