Reporter Mintu Tamuli passes away, media community mourns

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The media community of the state has expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of one of its young members, Mintu Tamuli, who reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday evening.

The 32-year-old journalist was associated with a number of electronic media organizations, including Frontier TV, News18 Assam NE, Pratidin Time, Times Now, Arunachal Vision, CDCN, and Arunbhoomi. He was also an active member of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

It was just last year that Tamuli had lost his mother.

Originally hailing from New Rowmari in Assam, Tamuli was born in Arunachal and raised in various parts of the state.

The state’s media community said it has lost a true son of the soil in heart and spirit. “We pray for the peace of the departed soul and the family he leaves behind,” it said in a statement.

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has also mourned Tamuli’s untimely demise.

“He was such a humble and real son of our state. In our tours, he would always focus on bringing out the true colours of our state and stay humble all the time, without asking for any special facility,” APYC president Geli Ete said in a condolence message.

“With his loss, I have lost a personal brother and the state has lost a true son,” Ete said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.