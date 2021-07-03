AARCA submits demands to CM

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The All Arunachal Registered Contractors’ Association (AARCA) has appealed to the chief minister to take necessary steps for abolition of the District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015.

The AARCA in a five-point charter of demands submitted to the CM on Friday said that every district doesn’t have experienced and qualified contractors for every tender work, while many qualified and experienced contractors are confined to their respective districts due to the restriction imposed by the act of 2015. “As a result, many districts are unable to execute many public-oriented works with good quality,” the association said.

It also demanded “cancellation of the names of all the government employees and their kith and kin who have registered their names in the contractors’ enlistment list of various working departments.”

The other demands of the association include “delimitation of contractor licence” to allow eligible contractors of the state to participate in global tender process, and awarding of government projects to registered contractors of the state.

“Only registered contractors from the state should be allowed to execute government proposals in order to ensure that the rights of the contractors from our state are not taken away,” it said.

It further demanded strict vigilance and action against “charging of percentage by the high-level authorities.”