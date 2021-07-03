DC asks officers to not compromise with work quality

RAGA, 2 Jul: Kamle DC Adong Pertin has asked the officers of various departments implementing central and state-sponsored schemes in the district to not compromise with the work quality and complete them on time to avoid cost overrun.

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Friday, Pertin reviewed the status of various ongoing as well as proposed schemes in the district.

He told all the officers to stay in their places of posting or face disciplinary action.

During the meeting, the implementing departments, including the PWD, the PHE&WS, the WRD, horticulture, the DAHV&DD, education, the DRDA and the WCD presented the status of the schemes being implemented by them. (DIPRO)