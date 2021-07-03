Assn seeks transfer of overstaying officers

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Claiming that many officers of the water resources department (WRD) are overstaying at a single posting place, leading to corruption, the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to the department authorities to initiate mass transfer and posting of all such officers.

In a letter addressed to the WRD commissioner/secretary on Thursday, the AACWA stated, “Many officers under the department are staying at single posting place, divisions/zones permanently while depriving other officers who do not get equal opportunity of serving at different places within the state, whereas, as per office order No PERS-126/2004/4516, dated Itanagar, 19 December, 2008, it has been clearly mentioned that tenure of the posting in all the government posts shall be two years instead of three years.”

On the same day, the AACWA in a representation to the rural development, panchayati raj, etc, secretary appealed to him not to approve any tender under the MGNREGA and other schemes at the district level “which have not been widely published in the local dailies.”

The association urged the secretary to ensure that all tenders which are floated without adhering to procedures laid down under the CPWD, the CVC and the GFR norms are not approved.