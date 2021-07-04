365 Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, 155 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The state on Saturday reported 365 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 155 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 90 Covid-19 cases, followed by 49 cases in Tawang and 32 cases in Lohit.

With 20 percent, Kurung Kumey reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 272 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

A total of 5,016 samples were collected from the entire state on Saturday.

The number of patients admitted to the DCH in Chimpu increased to 55 on Saturday. The DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have one and nine patients, respectively, while the SQF in Lekhi currently has 25 occupants (see full bulletin)